All Winterfest 2021 Present Rewards in Fortnite

Even if you don’t keep up with the calendar, it doesn’t take a keen eye to notice that the Holiday season is approaching. With Christmas songs making their way back to the radios, Fortnite also gets ready to share the season’s greetings with players all over the world in its Winterfest 2021.

The Winterfest 2021 is Fortnite’s Christmas event, and it’ll be running for three weeks, wrapping up on Jan. 6, 2022. There is a new set of Winterfest Quests to complete, which will be an excellent source of XP for players who are looking to max out their battle passes before the next season rolls around.

In addition to challenges, players will also be able to enjoy unvaulted guns like the Snowball Launcher and unwrap new presents every day for the duration of the event. To open a Winterfest gift, players will need to visit Crackshot’s Cabin. Inside, Sgt. Winter will welcome players with thematic cosmetics items that will only be available throughout Winterfest 2021.

Each present stores a different cosmetic reward and here’s what you can receive from all the presents in Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 event.

Presents Rewards Biggest Orange Present from Fresh Aura Krisabelle Skin Frozen Blue Present from Fresh Aura Polar Peely Skin Glitchy Black and Green present Sentinel Glider (Matrix Collaboration) Long Orange Present from Gumbo Banner icon Long Silver Present from Fishstick Twinkly Weapon Wrap Medium Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter Bombastic Winterfest Spray Small Green Present on the Book Case Loot In The Mountains music Small Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter Aurora Arc Contrail Square Green and Yellow present from Gumbo You Better Watch Out! Loading screen Square Purple Present hanging from the crane Holly Hatchets Pickaxe Square Red Present from Fresh Aura Choice Knit Emote Square Silver Present from Fishstick Wooly Weapon Wrap Tall Orange Present from Fresh Aura It’s Perfect Emoticon Tall Red Present from Gumbo Snowplower Pickaxe

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

While opening the gifts, you can also visit the fireplace for bonus XP. Some of the gift packages will be blocked by other ones, meaning you’ll need to unlock the blocking gifts to claim the ones in the back.

How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2021

There are a total of 14 presents waiting to be unlocked. They aren’t going to unwrap themselves, however, as players will need to claim them manually.

To open your Fortnite Winterfest 2021 present, you’ll need to log into the game and navigate to the snowflake tab when you’re on the lobby screen. Click on “Visit Lodge” and choose the present that you’d like to open.

Considering the event will be running until Jan. 6, 2022, players will be able to miss a couple of days and still unlock all presents.