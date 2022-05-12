All weekly challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Whenever players buy the seasonal battle pass, they’re signing up for an experience grind to unlock all available rewards. It isn’t that difficult to unlock the main rewards thanks to all the experience that can be earned by doing the different quests the game puts out every week. In this war-themed season, players are also given specific objectives to help further The Seven’s war effort.

The standard weekly quests typically last the whole season and give players a way to naturally earn experience. This won’t be enough for the players who want to get to level 200, but it should help players make considerable progress. Not only that, but players will also earn weapon-customizing Omni Chips for each season quest they complete.

These weekly challenges release each Thursday at 8pm CT. Players can immediately log in and begin completing the challenges at that time.

Week one quests

The first week’s quests of this season were relatively easy and introduced players to some new and familiar mechanics.

Donate 500 gold bars to any Seven War Effort funding boards

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match

Mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sprinting

Use the Repair Torch on a vehicle to fix 200 damage

Search three chests on the IO airships

Deal 500 damage to IO forces

Launch yourself at least 150 meters from a Siege Cannon

Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at named POIs

Deal 1000 damage with a shotgun or SMG

Week two quests

The second round of quests was a little more challenging, but players were still being introduced to this new war-torn island.

Travel 300 meters in a tank

Visit Command Cavern, Sanctuary, and Tilted Towers

Deal 200 shotgun damage to enemy players within five seconds of vaulting

Purchase a Rare quality weapon or higher from a vending machine

Destroy 25 structures using the Remote Explosives

Grab a weapon while you’re sliding

Deal 500 damage to opponents with a sniper rifle

Week three quests

The next week saw players use some unvaulted weapons and tools to get the upper hand over the IO goons.

Use the ascenders, the vertical ziplines, at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern

Search three chests or ammo boxes at the IO outposts

Place a Cow Catcher on a vehicle

Deal 100 damage to opponents from 30 meters or further

Use any emote within 10 meters of an NPC

Consumer foraged items to regain 50 shields

Upgrade one weapon at the Upgrade Bench

Deal 150 damage to opponents with a Legendary weapon

Week four quests

Players were introduced to new features like the jetpack and thermal fish by the time the fourth week rolled around.

Travel 100 meters while wearing a jetpack

Thank the bus driver and then finish as one of the top 25 players

Drive a Battle Bus to three different gas stations

Get a couple of seconds of airtime after being hit with a shockwave grenade three times

Eliminate three IO guards in a single match

Catch or find a thermal fish

Accept a bounty within 30 seconds of landing

Deal 75 damage to an opponent with your harvesting tool

Search three ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts or Camp Cuddle

Week five quests

This week asked players to take on the Imagined Order with snipers and heal The Seven by getting close and personal with Med Mist.

Headshot the IO guards with a sniper at Command Cavern or a battle location

Hit your opponent twice using the Ranger Shotgun without taking damage

Find an Anvil Rocket Launcher and lock onto an opponents vehicle twice

Heal The Seven’s forces by using Med Mist on them on the battlefield

Damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling

Fall 10 stories or more without taking any damage

Deal 600 damage to an opponent’s vehicle with a heavy sniper

Destroy 10 structures with a Light Machine Gun

Get 75 shields from Small Shield Potions in a single match

Week six quests

The sixth week asked players to try out some new mantling challenges and gave tank drivers the chance to take flight.

Deal 100 damage to an opponent with a single bullet

Mantle five times in five seconds (Build a plus sign out of walls and then mantle the corners)

Shoot an opponents tank with a pistol while crouched for 200 damage

Get air time three times with a tank

Throw a cabbage 100 or more meters in a single attempt

Deal 150 damage to opponents while falling

Hit an opponent four times in a row while using the scope

Deal damage to opponents from 30 meters or more with an assault rifle

Destroy 100 structures with fire

Week seven quests

Week seven saw players engaging in more fierce attacks against the IO and taught players how to take out a tank on the field.

Destroy a turret using remote explosives

Visit five different named locations in a single match

Shoot a tank’s engine exhaust to make it overheat

Recover marked Seven supplies at IO POIs

Destroy 200 structures with the Cow Catcher on the front of your vehicle

Deal 200 headshot damage with the Strike Burst Rifle

Damage opponents with a repair torch

Complete a bounty from a Bounty Board

Fill a car with at least 50 units of gas

Week eight quests

This week saw players trying out the new Choppa and getting gas for the repair torch, among a handful of other challenges.

Deal 150 damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Drum Shotgun

Travel 1000 meters using a Choppa helicopter

Detonate two remote explosives while you’re sliding

Call in an airstrike on an enemy tank

Refill a repair torch at a gas pump

Deal 500 damage to enemies with a Combat SMG

Open three different cash registers

Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or shotgun

As of now, these are currently the only challenges in Fortnite. Players can keep an eye on this page in the coming weeks, as it will be updated with the new quests. With the season-ending in just a few weeks, players will only have a few more chances to earn experience through the different quests.