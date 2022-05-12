All weekly challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Whenever players buy the seasonal battle pass, they’re signing up for an experience grind to unlock all available rewards. It isn’t that difficult to unlock the main rewards thanks to all the experience that can be earned by doing the different quests the game puts out every week. In this war-themed season, players are also given specific objectives to help further The Seven’s war effort.
The standard weekly quests typically last the whole season and give players a way to naturally earn experience. This won’t be enough for the players who want to get to level 200, but it should help players make considerable progress. Not only that, but players will also earn weapon-customizing Omni Chips for each season quest they complete.
These weekly challenges release each Thursday at 8pm CT. Players can immediately log in and begin completing the challenges at that time.
Week one quests
The first week’s quests of this season were relatively easy and introduced players to some new and familiar mechanics.
- Donate 500 gold bars to any Seven War Effort funding boards
- Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match
- Mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sprinting
- Use the Repair Torch on a vehicle to fix 200 damage
- Search three chests on the IO airships
- Deal 500 damage to IO forces
- Launch yourself at least 150 meters from a Siege Cannon
- Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at named POIs
- Deal 1000 damage with a shotgun or SMG
Week two quests
The second round of quests was a little more challenging, but players were still being introduced to this new war-torn island.
- Travel 300 meters in a tank
- Visit Command Cavern, Sanctuary, and Tilted Towers
- Deal 200 shotgun damage to enemy players within five seconds of vaulting
- Purchase a Rare quality weapon or higher from a vending machine
- Destroy 25 structures using the Remote Explosives
- Grab a weapon while you’re sliding
- Deal 500 damage to opponents with a sniper rifle
Week three quests
The next week saw players use some unvaulted weapons and tools to get the upper hand over the IO goons.
- Use the ascenders, the vertical ziplines, at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern
- Search three chests or ammo boxes at the IO outposts
- Place a Cow Catcher on a vehicle
- Deal 100 damage to opponents from 30 meters or further
- Use any emote within 10 meters of an NPC
- Consumer foraged items to regain 50 shields
- Upgrade one weapon at the Upgrade Bench
- Deal 150 damage to opponents with a Legendary weapon
Week four quests
Players were introduced to new features like the jetpack and thermal fish by the time the fourth week rolled around.
- Travel 100 meters while wearing a jetpack
- Thank the bus driver and then finish as one of the top 25 players
- Drive a Battle Bus to three different gas stations
- Get a couple of seconds of airtime after being hit with a shockwave grenade three times
- Eliminate three IO guards in a single match
- Catch or find a thermal fish
- Accept a bounty within 30 seconds of landing
- Deal 75 damage to an opponent with your harvesting tool
- Search three ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts or Camp Cuddle
Week five quests
This week asked players to take on the Imagined Order with snipers and heal The Seven by getting close and personal with Med Mist.
- Headshot the IO guards with a sniper at Command Cavern or a battle location
- Hit your opponent twice using the Ranger Shotgun without taking damage
- Find an Anvil Rocket Launcher and lock onto an opponents vehicle twice
- Heal The Seven’s forces by using Med Mist on them on the battlefield
- Damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling
- Fall 10 stories or more without taking any damage
- Deal 600 damage to an opponent’s vehicle with a heavy sniper
- Destroy 10 structures with a Light Machine Gun
- Get 75 shields from Small Shield Potions in a single match
Week six quests
The sixth week asked players to try out some new mantling challenges and gave tank drivers the chance to take flight.
- Deal 100 damage to an opponent with a single bullet
- Mantle five times in five seconds (Build a plus sign out of walls and then mantle the corners)
- Shoot an opponents tank with a pistol while crouched for 200 damage
- Get air time three times with a tank
- Throw a cabbage 100 or more meters in a single attempt
- Deal 150 damage to opponents while falling
- Hit an opponent four times in a row while using the scope
- Deal damage to opponents from 30 meters or more with an assault rifle
- Destroy 100 structures with fire
Week seven quests
Week seven saw players engaging in more fierce attacks against the IO and taught players how to take out a tank on the field.
- Destroy a turret using remote explosives
- Visit five different named locations in a single match
- Shoot a tank’s engine exhaust to make it overheat
- Recover marked Seven supplies at IO POIs
- Destroy 200 structures with the Cow Catcher on the front of your vehicle
- Deal 200 headshot damage with the Strike Burst Rifle
- Damage opponents with a repair torch
- Complete a bounty from a Bounty Board
- Fill a car with at least 50 units of gas
Week eight quests
This week saw players trying out the new Choppa and getting gas for the repair torch, among a handful of other challenges.
- Deal 150 damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Drum Shotgun
- Travel 1000 meters using a Choppa helicopter
- Detonate two remote explosives while you’re sliding
- Call in an airstrike on an enemy tank
- Refill a repair torch at a gas pump
- Deal 500 damage to enemies with a Combat SMG
- Open three different cash registers
- Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or shotgun
As of now, these are currently the only challenges in Fortnite. Players can keep an eye on this page in the coming weeks, as it will be updated with the new quests. With the season-ending in just a few weeks, players will only have a few more chances to earn experience through the different quests.