All Vending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale, with Epic Games constantly introducing new content to the game to keep players on their toes. As part of that content, the map frequently changes, introducing new locations and mechanics that completely change the game. Epic is also known to add plenty of challenges to keep players engaged.
One of this starting week’s challenges for this season asks players to purchase an item from a mending machine, one of the medical vending machines around the map. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all of the vending machines in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.
All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four
The Vending and Mending machines are littered all across the map near gas stations and major POIs, allowing players to purchase whatever ammo or medical resources they need.
Where to purchase from a Mending Machine
Mending Machines can be a player’s Saving Grace when they lose a lot of health during a battle, providing them with healing and medicine. These machines are also part of occasional quests, inviting players to purchase from them for experience rewards. All the Mending Machines can be seen on the map below, provided by Fortnite.gg.
As you can see, there are Mending Machines all across the map, their locations are:
- West of Logjam Lumberyard
- At Sleepy Sound
- Southeast of Rave Cave
- At Coney Crossroads
- West of Lustrous Lagoon
- South of Tilted Towers
- Southwest of Herald’s Sanctum
- At Greasy Grove
- East of Fort Jonesy
- Slightly Northwest of Condo Canyon
Each location will provide the player with healing and the medicine they’ll need for a cost. To complete the starting week’s quest, either purchase healing or an item from the vending machine to complete the quest.
Where to purchase from a Vending Machine in Fortnite
There are weapon vending machines, also known as Weapon-o-matics, that provide the player with guns and ammo at a cost. There are many more of these machines than the Mending Machines on the map.
Here are all the locations of the Weapon-o-matics around the island.
- Two at Logjam Lotus
- Two at Shifty Shafts
- Two at Sleepy Sound
- Two at Lustrous Lagoon
- Two at Coney Crossroads
- One Southeast of Reality Falls
- Northeast and Southeast of Herald’s Sanctum
- Two at Greasy Grove
- Two at Rocky Reels
- Two at Fort Jonesy
- One at Synapse Station
- Two at Chonker’s Speedway
- Two at Condo Canyon
These vending machines will provide the player with different weapons depending on which machine they go to. If you’re low on certain ammo, you can also find it inside these machines.