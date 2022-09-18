All Vending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale, with Epic Games constantly introducing new content to the game to keep players on their toes. As part of that content, the map frequently changes, introducing new locations and mechanics that completely change the game. Epic is also known to add plenty of challenges to keep players engaged.

One of this starting week’s challenges for this season asks players to purchase an item from a mending machine, one of the medical vending machines around the map. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all of the vending machines in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

The Vending and Mending machines are littered all across the map near gas stations and major POIs, allowing players to purchase whatever ammo or medical resources they need.

Where to purchase from a Mending Machine

Mending Machines can be a player’s Saving Grace when they lose a lot of health during a battle, providing them with healing and medicine. These machines are also part of occasional quests, inviting players to purchase from them for experience rewards. All the Mending Machines can be seen on the map below, provided by Fortnite.gg.

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

As you can see, there are Mending Machines all across the map, their locations are:

West of Logjam Lumberyard

At Sleepy Sound

Southeast of Rave Cave

At Coney Crossroads

West of Lustrous Lagoon

South of Tilted Towers

Southwest of Herald’s Sanctum

At Greasy Grove

East of Fort Jonesy

Slightly Northwest of Condo Canyon

Each location will provide the player with healing and the medicine they’ll need for a cost. To complete the starting week’s quest, either purchase healing or an item from the vending machine to complete the quest.

Where to purchase from a Vending Machine in Fortnite

There are weapon vending machines, also known as Weapon-o-matics, that provide the player with guns and ammo at a cost. There are many more of these machines than the Mending Machines on the map.

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Here are all the locations of the Weapon-o-matics around the island.

Two at Logjam Lotus

Two at Shifty Shafts

Two at Sleepy Sound

Two at Lustrous Lagoon

Two at Coney Crossroads

One Southeast of Reality Falls

Northeast and Southeast of Herald’s Sanctum

Two at Greasy Grove

Two at Rocky Reels

Two at Fort Jonesy

One at Synapse Station

Two at Chonker’s Speedway

Two at Condo Canyon

These vending machines will provide the player with different weapons depending on which machine they go to. If you’re low on certain ammo, you can also find it inside these machines.