All unvaulted items returning to Fortnite OG week 3

Fortnite OG is heading into the third week of its season, and that means more unvaulted items will be making a splash, including old favourites like the Flint-Knock Pistol, the Kinetic Blade, the Quad Launcher, and more.

All unvaulted items returning to Fortnite OG week three

Balloons

Balloons, introduced in Season Six, are a handy item you can use up to three times. To use a balloon, just press the fire button and it’ll attach to your back. With one balloon, you’ll feel lighter and won’t get hurt from falling. If you add a second balloon, you’ll feel even lighter. With three balloons, you’ll start to float upwards.

Buried Treasure

Buried Treasure, introduced in Season Eight, helps you find a Treasure Chest full of top-notch loot. When you pick up a Buried Treasure map, it shows a golden beam on the island. It also has a dotted line pointing to the treasure when you hold it and press the attack button. Once you’re close to the treasure, you’ll see a big black cross on the ground showing you where to dig.

Flint-Knock Pistol

The Flint-Knock Pistol, introduced in Season Eight, is an incredibly powerful pistol that pushes back whoever it hits. It also sends the shooter in the opposite direction they’re aiming.

Itemized Glider Redeploy

The Itemized Glider Redeploy allows players to redeploy their glider from anywhere. It can be found on the floor as well as in chests, supply crates, supply llamas, and vending machines.

Kinetic Blade

The Kinetic Blade, introduced in Chapter Four Season Two, is a powerful melee weapon. The basic attack of this weapon is the Knockback Slash. It involves two fast slashes, each causing 35 damage. The second slash pushes enemies back.

Minigun

The Minigun is an intimidating assault rifle that stands out with its unlimited magazine capacity and a firing rate that surpasses other weapons in its class. However, it has a drawback: it overheats after extended use and needs to cool down. While not the most accurate, it thrives at suppressive fire and demolishing structures.

Pirate Cannons

Pirate Cannons, introduced in Season Eight, are more than just weapons; they’re awesome vehicles. Players can use these cannons to launch powerful attacks against enemies, dealing tons of damage in the process. Players can also use them to catapult themselves across long distances.

Planes

Planes changed Fortnite in a big way when they were first added all those years ago. They let players fly around the sky in a new way. You could move to new places fast or even fight enemies from up high.

Poison Dart Trap

The Poison Dart Traps have a unique feature. They can shoot darts across three tiles. This means you don’t have to be right on the trap’s tile to set it off – just in its line of sight. When these darts hit a player, they cause ongoing damage, reducing their health over time.

Quad Launcher

The Quad Launcher is similar to the Rocket Launcher but with a twist. It fires slow-moving projectiles that explode on impact or after a certain time in the air, causing a lot of explosive damage. What sets it apart from the standard one is that it can hold four rockets at a time.

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

The Suppressed Sniper Rifle shoots a single, fast bullet. It comes with a scope for long-range shots but needs reloading after each fire. This rifle excels in long-distance fights, thanks to its scope, high damage, and no damage falloff.

The information was revealed ahead of schedule by prominent leaker Wenso. The final list might be different and could even have extra items. We’ll update this piece with more details once the unvaulted items are live.