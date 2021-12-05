All the NPC and Character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season one

Epic Games added lots of new content to Fortnite throughout the second chapter. NPCs were one of the most notable additions to the game since they brought more versatility to the gameplay.

Scattered all around the map, these NPCs can give players additional challenges that players can complete throughout a match for additional rewards. Some of them can also guard Mythic or Exotic weapons.

While some NPCs can be considered as fillers, some became staples of certain looting routes. In addition to introducing new skins and another storyline, Chapter Three also came with new NPCs that players can find on the map.

Here are all the NPCs we know about so far in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one. Not all of them have been discovered, but we’ll update this list as we encounter more of them.

Agent Jones

Bao Bros

Bao Bros is located in the Gas Station at Greasy Grove.

Braniac

Bunker Jonesy

Screengrab via Epic Games

Bunker Jonesy can be found around the southwest corner of The Joneses landmark.

Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddlepool

Guaco

Screengrab via Epic Games

Guaco can be found on the northwest corner of Greasy Grove.

Island Nomad

Jonesy the First

Screengrab via Epic Games

Jonesy the First roams around the northeast section of The Joneses landmark.

Lil’ Whip

Lil’Whip can be found in the ice-cream shop at Coney Crossroads.

LT. John Llama

Ludwig

Screengrab via Epic Games

Ludwig can be found at the south end of The Joneses landmark.

Mancake

Screengrab via Epic Games

Mancake is located inside a building southwest of Rocky Reels.

Metal Team Leader

Mullet Marauder

Quackling

Screengrab via Epic Games

Head north after arriving at Camp Cuddle to find Quackling.

Ragsy

Shanta

The Scientist

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Scientist can be found in the north part of the Sanctuary.

The Visitor

Tomato Head