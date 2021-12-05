All the NPC and Character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season one

Epic Games added lots of new content to Fortnite throughout the second chapter. NPCs were one of the most notable additions to the game since they brought more versatility to the gameplay.
Scattered all around the map, these NPCs can give players additional challenges that players can complete throughout a match for additional rewards. Some of them can also guard Mythic or Exotic weapons.
While some NPCs can be considered as fillers, some became staples of certain looting routes. In addition to introducing new skins and another storyline, Chapter Three also came with new NPCs that players can find on the map.
Here are all the NPCs we know about so far in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one. Not all of them have been discovered, but we’ll update this list as we encounter more of them.
Agent Jones
Bao Bros
Bao Bros is located in the Gas Station at Greasy Grove.
Braniac
Bunker Jonesy
Bunker Jonesy can be found around the southwest corner of The Joneses landmark.
Cuddle Team Leader
Cuddlepool
Guaco
Guaco can be found on the northwest corner of Greasy Grove.
Island Nomad
Jonesy the First
Jonesy the First roams around the northeast section of The Joneses landmark.
Lil’ Whip
Lil’Whip can be found in the ice-cream shop at Coney Crossroads.
LT. John Llama
Ludwig
Ludwig can be found at the south end of The Joneses landmark.
Mancake
Mancake is located inside a building southwest of Rocky Reels.
Metal Team Leader
Mullet Marauder
Quackling
Head north after arriving at Camp Cuddle to find Quackling.
Ragsy
Shanta
The Scientist
The Scientist can be found in the north part of the Sanctuary.