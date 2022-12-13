All Snowball Launcher locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

You just have to know where to look.

Fortnite has begun its Winterfest event again in 2022 to celebrate the winter holidays with players from around the world. As part of Winterfest 2022, the rocket launchers have been replaced with Snowball Launchers and can now be found across the map. These new weapons fire snowballs instead of explosive projectiles.

Once you find a Snowball Launcher, you’ll be able to deal serious damage to your opponents. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Snowball launchers during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Where to find Snowball Launchers in Fortnite

Currently, you can find Snowball Launchers in the same places that you could find rocket launchers before Winterfest began. This means that you should look in supply drops, chests, and in floor loot, as that’s where you’ll be able to find the weapon. This means that you should go to POIs and locations on the map that have the highest chance of spawning loot.

Locations like Brutal Bastion and Faulty Splits will likely have the highest chance of loot spawning due to all the floor loot and chests that spawn there. If you really want a Snowball Launcher to complete your quests, you should ensure that you’re doing everything you can to search as much of the area as possible before you’re forced to fight any nearby enemies.

The Snowball Launcher will send a projectile snowball out at your enemies, dealing serious damage once it makes contact. This isn’t the only snowball that has been added to this update, with players able to conjure giant snowballs to hide in by hitting the snowy ground with their pickaxe.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one’s Winterfest.