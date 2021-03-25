Here are all of the Rocket League cosmetics coming to Fortnite with the Llama-Rama event | Dot Esports

You'll have to complete challanges in Rocket League to get the rewards in Fortnite.

A new set of cosmetics is coming to Fortnite today, March 25, with the Llama-Rama event. Players will have to complete challenges in Rocket League to earn rewards in Fortnite.

There are a total of six challenges that fans will have to complete to get all of the rewards in both games. The Fortnite rewards are the Battle Ball spray, the Llama-Rama loading screen, the Everybody Dance! lobby track, the Zooming wrap, and the Turbo Ball! back bling.

Here are the six challenges you can complete in Rocket League and the rewards you'll receive in both Fortnite and Rocket League:

Challenge No. 1: BEYONDER

Description: Play three online matches

Play three online matches Fortnite reward: Battle Ball spray

Battle Ball spray Rocket League reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

Challenge No. 2: MORE LLAMA BELL

Description: Get 500 total points in online matches

Get 500 total points in online matches Fortnite reward: Llama-Rama loading screen

Llama-Rama loading screen Rocket League reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

Challenge No. 3: OVER YONDER

Description: Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches

Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches Fortnite reward: Everybody Dance! lobby track

Everybody Dance! lobby track Rocket League reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

Challenge No. 4: UMBRELLA ROYALE

Description: Get five clears and centers in online matches

Get five clears and centers in online matches Fortnite reward: Zooming wrap

Zooming wrap Rocket League reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

Challenge No. 5: EXTRA ORDINARY

Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists

Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists Fortnite reward: Turbo Ball! back bling

Turbo Ball! back bling Rocket League reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

Challenge No. 6: WINNING IS EVERYTHING (Rocket League reward only)

Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)

Win 10 online matches (Repeatable) Rocket League reward: 20,000 XP

The Lil’ Octane traversal emote will also be available through the Item Shop. The Llama-Rama event is celebrating the end of Rocket League season two and will be available from March 25 to April 4.

Players can also participate in the new Party Royale concert with Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade. He'll perform his new Reset EP and will showcase the official trailer for Rocket League season three.

You can watch the concert at the Main Stage in Fortnite’s Party Royale, through Picture-in-Picture in standard Battle Royale, or via the group video chat app Houseparty on March 26 and 27.

