All Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The end of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is on the horizon, and if you’re lagging behind in the race to complete the battle pass, the Perseus level-up quests can provide a huge boost.

Every quest completed from the Perseus level-up pack increases your Fortnite battle pass ranking by one level. You can earn 28 levels through this method—but it comes at a cost.

The Perseus level-up pack in Fortnite costs 1,200 V-Bucks, and once purchased, you unlock the quests associated with the pack. We’ve got details on how to complete all the quests below.

How to complete all Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite

There are four stages to the Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite, with a new part released every week.

All Part 1 Perseus level up quests

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In part one of the Perseus level-up quests, you must collect parts of the Mirrorscale Tokens on the map. Track this quest, and you will be directed to a location on the map near The Underworld, shown in the image above.

Immediately after collecting the first Mirrorscale Token, you are directed to the next a short distance away. This trend continues until you have collected all the Mirrorscale Tokens and unlock the Mirror Aegis Back Bling.

You should be able to collect all the Mirrorscale Tokens in one game, but if you get eliminated, return to The Underworld and continue your search.

All Part 2 Perseus level-up quests

Part two of the Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite will be available from April 30. Completing the quests unlocks the Mortal’s Myth Item Wrap.

All Part 3 Perseus level-up quests

Part three of the Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite will be available from May 7. Completing the quests unlocks the Shattered Harpe Pickaxe.

All Part 4 Perseus level-up quests

Part four of the Perseus level-up quests in Fortnite will be available from May 14. Completing the quests unlocks the Storied Hero Perseus Style for the Perseus Outfit.

