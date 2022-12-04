Fortnite Chapter Four, season one, has introduced a whole host of changes to the game. Chief among them is a new island to explore, and with that comes all new NPCs and characters for you to track down. Originally added to the game all the way back in season five of Chapter Two, NPCs have become a big part of the shenanigans that take place in Fortnite.

Players can visit NPCs to buy items and supplies and get missions and quests. Some of them will even sell Exotic weapons that you can use to get the edge on your enemies. Below, you can find a list of all the characters and NPCs in Fortnite and where to find them. We do expect Epic to add even more characters to this list, just like in previous seasons, so we will add any new additions as they appear in the game.

All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter four, season one

Image by Dot Esports

#1 –

#2 – Evie – Right where the grassland meets the beaches on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields.

#3 – Frozen Fishstick – down at the frozen lake to the west of Brutal Barons

#4 – Frozen Red Knight – patrolling at Brutal Bastion

#5 –

#6 –

#7 –

#8 –

#9 –

#10 – Helsie – To the northwest of Fault Splits in the woods to the west of the gas station.

#11 – Joni The Red – Southeast of Frenzy Fields in a house near the cliffs along the coast.

#12 – Snowheart – Mountains in the snowy area. In the east of that region is large hollow mountain with entrances from all four sides. You can find it just before moving into the autumnal region.

#13 – Sunflower – Frenzy Fields

#14 – Surrr Burger – can be found at Anvil Square near the north side of the lake.

#15 –

This guide is currently under construction, and new characters are being added to it as we find them on the map.