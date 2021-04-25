All Neymar Jr. quests for Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 battle pass | Dot Esports

The Neymar Jr. skin and items are going live in Fortnite on April 27 and Epic Games has already detailed how to unlock them all in the game.

We already knew Neymar’s items would be tied to the battle pass, and now it’s confirmed that most of the items can be acquired simply through playing the game and completing quests.

In total, there are four variants of the Neymar skin, including two classic skins that have the ability to unlock a primal form that looks like a set of Jaguar-inspired armor. Additionally, there are new items, emotes, sprays, and more themed around soccer and Neymar too.

To grab the new skin and other items from the Neymar Jr. set, here are all of the quests you need to finish. This includes the “Epic” quests to grab the Exhibition style alternate skin.

Neymar Jr. quests

Neymar Jr. battle pass quests

Talk to an island soccer player Unlocks the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and a Neymar Jr banner.

Complete three quests from island soccer players Unlocks the Neymar Jr-themed Matador loading screen.

Complete five quests from island soccer players Unlocks the Neymar Jr Outfit.

Drop kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr. Unlocks the Joia Trophy back bling.

Score a goal with the soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr. Unlocks the Jaguar Strike pickaxe.

Eliminate three opponents as Neymar Jr. Complete this objective to free the primal self within Unlocks the Shhh emote, a built-in emote for Neymar Jr. that “awakens” one of his primal forms



Exhibition Epic quests

The specific requirements for these quests haven’t been shared yet, but here are the rewards you can unlock in order of appearance on the Chapter Two, season six Epic quests’ line.

I’m ready! Spray

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr. Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider

You'll need to purchase the battle pass to get access to most of these challenges, but some items will be available through other methods, like competing in the Neymar Jr. Cup on April 28.