All new weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite chapter Two, season six marks the shift away from the previous bounty hunter-themed season.

With this move comes a range of new locations, items, and most important weapons that players can utilize in their attempts at securing victory royale.

As Season Six continues the story of Agent Jones' mission there are a bunch of new weapons to suit this theme. Each of these new weapons brings its own unique style and aesthetic to Fortnite that hasn’t been seen in any of the previous seasons.

Data miners appear to have unearthed some of the new additions that will be added to the game later today.

Here’s the full list of new weapons in Fortnite chapter Two, season six.