All new Augments coming to Fortnite v23.20

Fortnite is frequently changing up its battle royale formula to create an enjoyable and varied experience for all players. Part of this has meant implementing new mechanics like the brand-new Augment system that provides players with unique perks for each match. These vary from giving the player balloons to allowing them to jump higher after sprinting, with more getting added today.

As part of the v23.20 update, Epic has added its first round of Augments since it launched the feature as part of Chapter Four. Here’s all the info you need to know about the new Augmentations as part of the Fortnite v23.20 update.

What Augments were added as part of Fortnite’s v23.20 update?

Epic Games listed the five new Reality Augments added to the game on its blog, each of which will provide new opportunities while you’re in the game.

Peely’s Plunder

Image via Epic Games

Peely has apparently been buying sketchy maps off the internet and now he’s sharing them with the player. If you get this Augment, you’ll be given a map, likely similar to the Uncharted collab, that will lead to a buried treasure you’ll have to dig up with your pickaxe.

Shotgun Striker

Image via Epic Games

This perk will let you charge into battle with your shotgun in hand and no worries about the consequences of your actions. This ability gives your shotgun fire Siphon, which will refill your health or shields when you eliminate an enemy.

Rarity Check

Image via Epic Games

You can refill your health with any regular weapons you might find with the Rarity Check augment. If you’re using a Common or Uncommon weapon, you’ll be given Siphon once you get eliminations with that weapon. This seems like a better version of Shotgun Striker because it applies to all weapons and not just shotguns.

Zero Chance

Image via Epic Games

Nothing will feel as cool as breaking an opponent’s shield, dashing through space to avoid gunfire, breaking another shield, and doing it all again. With this Augment, you get the Zero Point dash ability when you break your enemy’s shield, allowing you to teleport to a better spot. This will likely come in handy when taking on teams of multiple fighters, where teleporting will get you out of fire range.

Danger Hero

Image via Epic Games

Everyone is going to be on the wrong side of the bullets at one time or another in Fortnite, and this perk will help you get away. With this perk, players will be able to regenerate health and move faster for a brief period of time when their shield is broken. This ability would be great in helping you get out of the enemy fire while also mitigating it slightly.

These are likely only a taste of the Augments that Epic has planned, with more likely coming in future updates. It’s important to keep in mind that these are all subject to change and Epic may remove them as it sees fit. That’s all you need to know about the new Augments part of Fortnite‘s Chapter Four update.