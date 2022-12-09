All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

In Fortnite, getting the best weapon as early as possible is often down to luck. You pick your drop spot, jump from the Battle Bus, and hope that the loot treats you right. For players willing to get a little risky in the early game, there is a way to get your hands on some powerful weapons that will give you the edge in combat.

Mythic weapons are some of the best weapons in the game and can only be gotten from very specific places. Be careful if you decide to go after them, as many of them will be held by bosses that you need to take out. During these fights, you may take a lot of damage, leaving you an easy target for opportunistic players that are in the area.

Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one

Screengrab via Epic Games