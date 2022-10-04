Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, partially thanks to the ever-evolving map and content that Epic Games introduces. During Chapter Three, season four, players are having to work around the new Chrome that seems to be taking over the island. In the v22.10 update, Chrome has begun to spread around the island.

The Chrome had previously popped up in a few places on the island like Lustrous Lagoon and the Herald’s Sanctum. But it now appears that Chrome has spread to new areas, causing other POIs to be lifted from the ground in an effort to avoid the encroaching liquid metal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite’s v22.10 update.

All map changes in Fortnite v22.10

The Foundation’s statue

To start, The Foundation’s statue at Sanctuary has been completely turned into Chrome, having spread from the nearby Herald’s Sanctum. This is likely to anger The Foundation, wherever he is during this season. The head of the statue, which sits some distance away from the base, hasn’t been turned to Chrome, although it likely will soon.

Chrome Crossroads

Coney Crossroads has been taken over by Chrome, now going by Chrome Crossroads, with much of the existing architecture being turned into the metallic liquid. It doesn’t seem like the residents of the Crossroads had the time to install the balloons on its buildings like other POIs across the map have.

Flutter Barn

The Butter Barn has begun to be affected by the Chrome, so the POI has been lifted into the sky thanks to the No Sweat Insurance balloons that have shown up this season. Players who drop there should be wary of landing on the balloons, since falling from them will almost always cause you to be eliminated.

Grim Gables

There’s a new POI located between Grim Gables and Logjam Lumberyard, with a not-so-friendly name. Grim Gables may become something special during the v22.20 update, which will bring the Fortnitemares event. It could also potentially serve a point in the game’s narrative, but we’ll have to wait and see.

New Chrome tornado

A new Chrome tornado has been spotted west of Lustrous Lagoon, which means that POIs on the northwest side of the island should be wary of the incoming Chrome. These tornadoes seem to be what’s spreading the Chrome.

Moving POIs

The Flagship blimp and the pirate ship have begun to wander the map. Players will be able to see these two locations shift from their original places at Rave Cave and Lustrous Lagoon, respectively. These POIs will provide players with a new place to land each match instead of heading to stationary locations.