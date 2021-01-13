All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v15.20 | Dot Esports

The bounty hunter bonanza continues with Fortnite’s latest patch, offering a series of new and exciting updates to the game.
Along with a new Lever Action shotgun and Hop Rock Dualies Exotic weapon, comes a fresh batch of cosmetic items, including skins, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, and more. The patch has been a long time coming.
Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in today's update.
Skins
Back bling
Harvesting tools
Gliders
Wraps
Sprays
The patch is scheduled to hit the live servers in the next few hours.