All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v15.20 | Dot Esports

All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v15.20

It's Christmas all over again.

Image via Epic Games

The bounty hunter bonanza continues with Fortnite’s latest patch, offering a series of new and exciting updates to the game.

Along with a new Lever Action shotgun and Hop Rock Dualies Exotic weapon, comes a fresh batch of cosmetic items, including skins, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, and more. The patch has been a long time coming.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in today's update.

Skins

Back bling

Harvesting tools

Gliders

Wraps

Sprays

The patch is scheduled to hit the live servers in the next few hours.