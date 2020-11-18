All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.60 | Dot Esports

The latest Fortnite patch is now live, bringing with it the fourth installment of the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

Aside from Venom Cup, though, matchmaking portals have arrived in the Creative Hub in v14.60 and the second batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges will be coming shortly.

The patch, like always, also includes an array of new cosmetic items, including skins, variants, back blings, harvesting tools, sprays, gliders, and emotes. Epic Games never fails to impress.

Here are all the leaked skins coming to the Fortnite island in Patch v14.60.

Skins and variants

Back blings

Harvesting tools

Sprays

Benjyfishy and Nick Eh 30 bundles

Gliders

Emotes