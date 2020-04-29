Here's all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v12.50 | Dot Esports

Here’s all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v12.50

Spy skins are almost here.

Image via Epic Games

The next Fortnite update features a ton of new cosmetics, according to data miners.

Leading up to Fortnite’s next spy-themed season, expected to release in a few weeks, skins, emotes, gliders, and wraps are all making an appearance in v12.50.

A series of minor quality of life updates, bug fixes, and an LTM are also joining Fortnite in the patch—but the focus is cosmetics. If you have a spare handful of V-Bucks lying around, v12.50 is the patch for you.

Here are all of the skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the next update.

Skins

Skins – extra style options

Backbling

Backbling – extra style options

Pickaxes and gliders

Wraps

Emotes