Here's all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v12.50 | Dot Esports

The next Fortnite update features a ton of new cosmetics, according to data miners.
Leading up to Fortnite’s next spy-themed season, expected to release in a few weeks, skins, emotes, gliders, and wraps are all making an appearance in v12.50.
A series of minor quality of life updates, bug fixes, and an LTM are also joining Fortnite in the patch—but the focus is cosmetics. If you have a spare handful of V-Bucks lying around, v12.50 is the patch for you.
Here are all of the skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the next update.