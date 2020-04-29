Here's all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v12.50 | Dot Esports

The next Fortnite update features a ton of new cosmetics, according to data miners.

Leading up to Fortnite’s next spy-themed season, expected to release in a few weeks, skins, emotes, gliders, and wraps are all making an appearance in v12.50.

A series of minor quality of life updates, bug fixes, and an LTM are also joining Fortnite in the patch—but the focus is cosmetics. If you have a spare handful of V-Bucks lying around, v12.50 is the patch for you.

Here are all of the skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the next update.

Skins

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Skins – extra style options

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Backbling

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Backbling – extra style options

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Pickaxes and gliders

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Wraps

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Emotes