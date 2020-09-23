All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.20 | Dot Esports

Get a load of these.

Epic Games is piling on the cosmetics in Fortnite’s Patch v14.20, introducing new skins, backblings, emotes, emoticons, pickaxes, and gliders to the battle royale.

The update includes a long list of changes, including a new boss, Wolverine, found deep in Weeping Woods, a special event celebrating Fortnite’s third birthday, an outpost-capturing, Marvel-themed takeover LTM, and more.

K-pop sensation, BTS, will be premiering a dynamite video on Friday, Sept. 25, and a Llama-Rama event, featuring Slushii, kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 26.

As always, data miners have been digging and made a few interesting discoveries ahead of the patch.

Here’s the full list of cosmetics, courtesy of Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast, coming to Fortnite in Patch v14.20.

Skins

Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via Lucas7yoshi

Skin variants

Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast

Backblings

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Emotes, emoticons, and sprays

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Pickaxes

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Wraps