All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.20 | Dot Esports

Epic Games is piling on the cosmetics in Fortnite’s Patch v14.20, introducing new skins, backblings, emotes, emoticons, pickaxes, and gliders to the battle royale.
The update includes a long list of changes, including a new boss, Wolverine, found deep in Weeping Woods, a special event celebrating Fortnite’s third birthday, an outpost-capturing, Marvel-themed takeover LTM, and more.
K-pop sensation, BTS, will be premiering a dynamite video on Friday, Sept. 25, and a Llama-Rama event, featuring Slushii, kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 26.
As always, data miners have been digging and made a few interesting discoveries ahead of the patch.
Here’s the full list of cosmetics, courtesy of Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast, coming to Fortnite in Patch v14.20.