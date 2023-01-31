All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.30

Can you guess what's coming to the game?

It’s been almost two weeks since Fortnite v23.20 dropped and after testing the new LAROI’s Party Starter Bundle and the Strange Transmissions quest pack, it’s time for us to move on.

With the v23.30 update, we’re getting another collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. As we’re dusting off our old Dragon Ball-themed skins and cosmetics, here are all skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite with the v23.30 update.

Since we can’t wait to get our hands on Kamehamehas and Nimbus Clouds first thing when we load back in the game, let’s first take a look at all Dragon Ball-themed skins and cosmetics.

NEW DRAGON BALL COSMETICS:



– Piccolo (Outfit)

– Son Gohan (Outfit)

– Gohan's Cape (Back Bling)

– Piccolo's Cape and Turban (Back Bling)

– Piccolo's Demon Symbol (Pickaxe)

– Gohan's Beast Axe (Pickaxe)



(via @InTheShadeYT) pic.twitter.com/91Vxol44xR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 31, 2023

Piccolo and Son Gohan skins! pic.twitter.com/fjMOIApPjo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Gohan & Piccolo Loading Screen pic.twitter.com/6bas0aIFuq — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Piccolo's Cape and Turban Backbling pic.twitter.com/ooAZFm3ZV9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Groaker Backbling



You can disable the ability for Groaker to Groak. pic.twitter.com/rRbEpOADmK — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Gohan's Beast Axe & Piccolo's Handheld House Pickaxes pic.twitter.com/bmx2eY8nS3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Capsule No. 576 Glider

Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider pic.twitter.com/BVUVxKJF1N — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Gohan Beast & Orange Piccolo Sprays pic.twitter.com/v6Zz1oajBC — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Now that your Dragon Ball hunger has been sated, here are other skins and cosmetics coming to the game with the v23.30 update, including Skuostream United Bundke, the Joneses bundle, Chase and Sylvie skins.

Fortnite added some "Galaxy Knight" skin stuff today, most likely for this skin and it's probably dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/y42DyR70jn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2023

Fortnite are also working on a new version of the Brainstorm skin, which is most likely this survey skin as pointed out by @Wensoing pic.twitter.com/TuOf3FTS3W — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2023

Cosmos Wrap

Crushin' Wrap

Groak'd Wrap

Outfoxed Wrap pic.twitter.com/c5ZATJqk6w — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023