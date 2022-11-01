All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.30

It’s Nov. 1 and it’s official, Fortnitemares is no more. Thankfully, the latest Fortnite update features a bunch of new cosmetics and skins. So, let’s take a look at what exactly will await us in the game with update v22.30.
Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo are joining the Star Wars skin collection with this update. These cosmetics will be available in the shop as soon as the servers come back up.
But that’s not all, folks. We also have a leaked cinematic for Skywalker Week in Fortnite.
Other than the Star Wars franchise making its return to the game, we’re also getting tons of new skins and bundles.
Talking about back blings, we’ll finally see Pickle Rick make his debut in Fortnite together with other Star Wars-themed cosmetics like the R2-D2 back bling everyone’s been asking Epic Games for.
Last but not least, we have new stunning loading skins that will hit the live servers soon enough.