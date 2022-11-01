All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.30

It’s Nov. 1 and it’s official, Fortnitemares is no more. Thankfully, the latest Fortnite update features a bunch of new cosmetics and skins. So, let’s take a look at what exactly will await us in the game with update v22.30.

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo are joining the Star Wars skin collection with this update. These cosmetics will be available in the shop as soon as the servers come back up.

It all started with a Skywalker, an Organa, and a Solo. Inspire the galaxy with the Original Trilogy Set! pic.twitter.com/UhwNTJclFI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2022

But that’s not all, folks. We also have a leaked cinematic for Skywalker Week in Fortnite.

Skywalker Week in Fortnite Teaser Video:



Thanks @Luwwani for the video! pic.twitter.com/k9PJiHK5Sz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2022

Other than the Star Wars franchise making its return to the game, we’re also getting tons of new skins and bundles.

New Level Up Pack & a Fire Skin 🔥 (via @InTheShadeYT) pic.twitter.com/Z9Ldl8ReG7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 1, 2022

New Wrap Customizable Skins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L40ifLp5lx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 1, 2022

Talking about back blings, we’ll finally see Pickle Rick make his debut in Fortnite together with other Star Wars-themed cosmetics like the R2-D2 back bling everyone’s been asking Epic Games for.

R2-D2 Backbling as people were asking for! pic.twitter.com/jpCUffELdn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 1, 2022

Pickle Rick will be sold as a backbling in the very near future, it's not set to be bundled with other cosmetics.



send tweet pic.twitter.com/KHCWS8jw1j — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2022

For some reason the Chrome Cage backbling is also labeled as a free reward for doing 3 Horde rush challenges, despite that having already been a Fortnitemares reward. pic.twitter.com/daoRshVTJR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2022

All new cosmetics from the update! #FortniteParadise pic.twitter.com/21bVl3DQVJ — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) November 1, 2022

Last but not least, we have new stunning loading skins that will hit the live servers soon enough.