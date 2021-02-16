All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v15.40 | Dot Esports

Epic Games is bringing back fan-favorite limited-time modes Floor is Lava and Air Royale in Fortnite’s latest patch, along with a host of other exciting changes.

Fortnite v.15.40, which is scheduled to go live later today, features the return of the Flint Knock pistol from the vault, amongst other things. But as well as the new features joining the game, cosmetic items, like skins, bundles, wraps, and harvesting tools are making their way to the Fortnite island.

Here's the full list of leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Patch v.15.40, courtesy of data miners.

Skins and variants

Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via FunGamesLeaks Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey

Bundles

Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast

Wraps, harvesting tools, misc