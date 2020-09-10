All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.10 | Dot Esports

Fortnite‘s Patch v14.10 is full of new and exciting superhero-themed cosmetics, bringing skins, back bling, harvesting tools, wraps, and emoticons to the battle royale.

The new update is finally here and there’s a lot to talk about. Tony Stark’s temporal beacon has brought Stark industries to the Fortnite Island. Drones from beyond the cosmos have crashed landed, and Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, and more have made an appearance.

A new Mint-Condition LTM has also joined the game, mixing and matching iconic superpowers from across Marvel in a comic book crossover. And you can now customize your hero in the item shop.

But as always, notorious data miners have been digging and found all the new cosmetic items coming to the game.

Here’s the full list, courtesy of Lucas7yoshi and VastBlastt.

Skins

Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt

Back bling

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Harvesting tools

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Wraps

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Emoticons

Image via Lucas7yoshi

This article will be updated when more cosmetics are unveiled.