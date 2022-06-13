All leaked items in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Some old, some new, but plenty to look forward to.

Fortnite never stays the same for too long. As an evolving experience, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to learn as much as they can ahead of time. To that end, Fortnite leakers have been sharing some of the potential weapons and gear that might be coming to the game.

Whether they be traversal items or weapons that players have been asking for, the current season of Fortnite has seen plenty of leaks about new items players could see soon.

Most of these items are unconfirmed and based on leaks, so don’t get your hopes up until these items are confirmed.

All list of leaked items in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Grapple Glove

GRAPPLE GLOVE ITEM!



Will be in Competitive but with only 10 shots, in pubs is has 30! pic.twitter.com/asm1vJn4uL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 5, 2022

This item was first shown in one of Chapter Three, season three’s trailers, and works very similar to Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters from the first season earlier this year. These work as a non-trademarked version, so Epic has the freedom to use its new tool as much as they want.

Overload Shotgun

Upcoming "Overload" Shotgun! pic.twitter.com/MPtfAGEfpZ — 🧊 Nickeler – Fortnite Leaks And News 🧊 (@Nickelerleaks) June 5, 2022

While not much is known about the Overload Shotgun outside of what has been found in the game’s files, many expect it to be some form of longer pump shotgun given the sounds it gives off when a player reloads.

Saw Launcher

Is it me, or did the community just collectively gloss over the fact that there was a saw blade launcher in the Season gameplay trailer



I've hardly seen anyone talk about it pic.twitter.com/ZheHU0F2hK — Pen | 👹 (@That1Pen) June 8, 2022

The Saw Launcher was another item shown during the most recent season trailer. It seems to be some kind of gun that fires saw blades in a linear path. With a trailer that was so full of interesting new content, this seemed to be one of the new weapons that players missed at first.

Motorcycles

UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLE 🔥



Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! pic.twitter.com/0uxl8fWgRk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

According to Twitter user HYPEX, Fortnite could be getting a new vehicle type with motorcycles expected to release eventually. Alongside this leak, HYPEX also claimed that a first-person mode was coming to Fortnite as well.

Lightsabers and E-11 Blasters

Darth vaders Mythic Lightsabers Will be added next Season! #Fortnite



It looks like it can Be thrown & Maybe even use Force choke!! pic.twitter.com/u2nMueVYpi — Z0m6ieLeaks  (@Z0m6ieLeaks) June 5, 2022

As shown in the trailer, and in line with the release of the character, Darth Vader might reintroduce lightsabers into the game. The E-11 Blaster Rifles will likely make an appearance alongside Darth Vader, as they are often released at the same time as lightsabers in the past.

Junk Rift

Introduced in summer 2019, the Junk Rift is an item that will open a rift above an enemy player and cause random items to rain down on them. This does a significant amount of damage and knocks players back. Useful items like ammo and shield potions may drop from the rift as well.

The Saddler

So there's a currently leaked Saddler Item and from the looks of it, we'll probably be able to use it on different Vehicles!



Example in image 2, as seen in the Season 3 Trailer#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/6r1e2k2fcX — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) June 10, 2022

This is another new item that fans have spotted in the game’s files, although no one is quite sure what it will do. Using a clip from the season trailer, one user thinks that it will be used to attach to vehicles and drag other players around. One use could be to water-ski as the player attaches themselves to the back of a boat, shown above.