Fortnitemares, Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, is back and it’s looking better than ever.

The event, which went live on Wednesday, Oct. 21, follows the revenge of Midas—introducing new challenges to overcome, henchmen to defeat, and special rewards to obtain.

But like any good Fortnite event, cosmetic items and skins will be available to buy. Data miner HYPEX has done some digging and found all the skins coming to Fortnitemares 2020. Here’s the full list.

Skins

Image via HYPEX

Variants

Image via HYPEX

Defaults