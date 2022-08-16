All Island codes for Dragon Ball Super episodes in Fortnite

Fortnite and Dragon Ball’s crossover is finally here and it’s bigger than anyone had previously expected. There are new challenges, items, and characters that have brought all the power of the Dragon Ball universe to Fortnite. Players can even hop into one of the new Creative maps to watch a handful of different episodes from the anime.

The island code for watching the Dragon Ball Super anime episodes will depend on which episode you want to watch. Once you join, you’ll be on a cruise ship facing a large screen that will be playing one of six different episodes. These episodes include:

Dragon Ball Super – Episode 09 :Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! (Island Code: 1356-5236-0901)

:Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! (Island Code: 1356-5236-0901) Dragon Ball Super – Episode 10 : Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! (Island Code: 4149-8889-8252)

: Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! (Island Code: 4149-8889-8252) Dragon Ball Super – Episode 11 : Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! (Island Code: 5893-7217-3843)

: Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! (Island Code: 5893-7217-3843) Dragon Ball Super – Episode 13 : Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! (Island Code: 2586-7170-0416)

: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! (Island Code: 2586-7170-0416) Dragon Ball Super – Episode 81: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! (Island Code: 5087-3838-8716)

Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! (Island Code: 5087-3838-8716) Dragon Ball Super – Episode 98: Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!! (Island Code: 3137-9391-7999)

These episodes jump around in the show’s run, but all of them will give players a better look at the current generation of the Dragon Ball universe. Through these episodes, players can learn more about the characters that are featured in the item shop as well as the different new items featured on the map.

On a side note, these Creative maps feature the video playback tool, a Creative feature that creators can use to show videos from specified links. As shown by these levels, a whole map can be dedicated to watching parties. Although it doesn’t seem like this tool can play multiple videos like in a playlist, instead only showing one per screen or level.