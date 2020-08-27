All Groot Awakening challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them | Dot Esports

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot has joined Fortnite in season 4, alongside a cast of mighty Marvel heroes and villains.

The loveable tree monster comes with a set of challenges that players can complete each week. The first two challenges are called Awakening and involve equipping the Groot skin and exploring Fortnite’s map.

You can acquire Groot and all of the heroes by buying the season 4 battle pass for 950 V-Bucks (roughly $9.50).

Image via Epic Games

Here’s how to complete the Groot Awakening challenges.

How to plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot

Once you’ve put on your Groot outfit and loaded into a game of Fortnite, fly to the very west of the island. There you’ll find a tiny heart-shaped island, a stone’s throw away from Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

It’s hard to miss. If you jump out the battle bus and fly in you, you’ll see it clear as day. To complete the challenge, simply land on the island and plant the seed in the earth.

How to emote as Groot at a friendship monument

Equip your Groot outfit and fly in close to Sweaty Sands and Coral Castle. Between the two locations, you’ll find a small castle surrounded by trees.

It’s a discreet location, but once you find it, you’ll see two statues, one made of straw and one made of pipes, high-fiving each other.

To complete the challenge, use an emote while standing close to the statues. This will unlock a special Rocket Raccoon pet that will fly beside you and follow you around.