All Funding Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

You can now vote for your favorite weapons, but it will cost you.

In Fortnite Chapter Three, season two, players have been given choices about what gear they’d like to see come back to the game. These Funding Stations started by unlocking the Armored Battle Bus before moving into choice-based funding. Earlier this month, players voted on what gun they wanted to keep between the MK-Seven and Combat AR.

Now players are using their gold to decide whether the Boogie Bomb or the Rift to Go will stay in the game for the rest of the war. This round of voting started on April 26 and is expected to run until one of the items is fully funded. Players who want to vote will need to get some gold and head to the nearest Funding Station to vote.

Screenshot via Epic Games

You can find different Funding Stations at other POIs around the map, including:

Logjam Lumberyard

Camp Cuddle

Greasy Grove

Rocky Reels

Chonkers Speedway

Condo Canyon

The Joneses

Sanctuary

The Daily Bugle

Sleepy Sound

Coney Crossroads

Shifty Shafts

Tilted Towers

If you’re paying attention to your mini-map, you’ll notice that the different POIs have a symbol that looks like a bag of cash. That symbol is the Funding Station, where you can donate your gold to your favorite cause. Fans completed the last two campaigns in less than two weeks for each item, so it likely won’t be long before the players decide.

The Funding Station mechanic was first released in Chapter Two, season eight, and has been a way to crowdfund The Seven’s initiatives this season. As the war rages on, it’ll be interesting to see what other items players will have to choose between.