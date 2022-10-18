Epic Games will add two Fortnitemares quests per day in a period of two weeks.

Fortnitemares 2022, one of Fortnite‘s highly anticipated events, is now live across all the platforms the battle royale is in alongside the 22.20 update, which introduced several new cosmetics to Fortnite.

Fortnitemares is one of the signature events of Fortnite as it returns year after year around Halloween.

Along with all the new content that has been made available in Fortnite, the developers will also add two Fortnitemares 2022 quests per day across the next two weeks. Players will have until Nov. 1 at 3am CT to complete all Fortnitemares 2022 quests and grab their respective rewards.

Fortnitemares 2022 uses the milestone system in which Fortnite players must complete a certain number of missions to unlock rewards. If you complete five Fortnitemares quests you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider, if you complete 13 Fortnitemares quests you’ll unlock the Chrome Cage Back Bling, and if you complete 25 Fortnitemares quests you’ll unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

We’ll update this article whenever new Fortnitemares 2022 quests are revealed. Here are all the Fortnitemares 2022 quests you can complete thus far.

All Fortnitemares 2022 quests

Day one of Fortnitemares 2022 quests