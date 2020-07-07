All Fortnite Summer Splash limited-time modes leaked by dataminer | Dot Esports

Dataminer FireMonkey has leaked the content schedule for Fortnite’s Summer Splash event. This is includes details on what the limited-time modes will be and when they’ll be released. There are a total of six LTMs and variations across the month.

The Summer Splash is a substitute for the 14 Days of Fortnite. The event allows Epic Games to drop new content for the summer season, with new cosmetics already added.

The dataminer showed that LTMs like High Explosive, Close Encounters, Sniper Shootout, Unvaulted and Blitz! will make an appearance in Fortnite. Here are the LTMs’ descriptions:

High Explosive: Battle Royale with Explosive weapons only! ‘Splode all of the enemies back to the lobby to earn the Victory Royale!

Close Encounters: Close Quarters Combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks! If you find a jetpack, double-tap the jump button to take off. Keep the button held down to apply thrust. Make sure to land before it runs out of fuel!

Sniper Shootout: Ready, aim, fire! Sniper only .

Unvaulted: Battle Royale gameplay with a limited set of weapons and items, including a few that have been returned from the vault!

Blitz!: A faster-paced version of Battle Royale. The match begins with the storm moving towards the island, and the delay between each circle is shorter than normal, creating matches that are 15 minutes long or less. The map also has extra loot and resources. Profile Stats count in this mode, so fight hard for the Victory Royale!Image

FireMonkey has a reliable reputation for Fortnite leaks, but he points out that Epic could change the dates. Usually, however, once everything is set in the game’s files, they don’t usually change.

The leaker also discovered that more limited-time modes should be added with the upcoming v13.30 patch. This should be the update where cars are introduced to Fortnite, too, and the date for that has been set for July 21.