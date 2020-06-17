All Fortnite map changes in Chapter 2, season three | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter two, season three has brought extensive changes to the map, according to new leaks.

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey displayed an image of the new Fortnite Chapter two, season three map earlier today which features several new points of interests and a large portion of the map being completely flooded.

A vast majority of the points of interests from Chapter two, season two still remain including Salty Springs, Frenzy Farm, Pleasant Park, and Steamy Stacks. However, Slurpy Swamp, The Rig, The Grotto, Craggy Cliffs, The Yacht, The Shark, The Agency, Weeping Woods, have all been removed or changed.

Players will be able to visit the new points of interests including The Authority, which has replaced the Agency for this season. Other than that, the biggest changes were made in the South West corner of the Fortnite map. Players will sift through floating buildings at Rickety Rig and The Fortilla to find some loot or visit Catty Corner instead.

Both Rickety Rig and The Fortilla were shown off in the latest Fortnite Chapter two, season three trailer. Meowscles and Aquaman made appearances in the trailer while they were traversing the new junkyard-themed landscape. These new points of interests eventually lead back into the main Fortnite map once players traverse East.

It looks like Epic will follow The Agency storyline from the previous season with The Authority, which could become the latest antagonist group in Fortnite after the building has been placed in the center of the new map.