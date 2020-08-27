All Fortnite Map Changes in Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

A new season has brought plenty of changes to the Fortnite map. This time, Marvel superheroes and villains have made themselves at home.

Following the severe flooding across the entire Fortnite map a few seasons back, all seems to have returned to normal. The Fortnite map for Chapter two, season four, looks strikingly similar to last season’s, but with a few classic superhero twists, according to Fortnite leaker VastBlast.

Pleasant Park, one of the most iconic points of interest on the Fortnite map, has been changed slightly to fit the theme of the season. The antagonist from The Fantastic Four, Doctor Victor Von Doom, has his own Domain with a large gloomy statue in front of his own evil lair.

New POIs: Doom's Domain, Helicarrier, Sentinel Graveyard pic.twitter.com/scEfoSBHRm — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 27, 2020

This isn’t all, however. S.H.I.E.L.D’s Helicarrier, featured in the Avengers films and comics, has its own point of interest with plenty of jets to accompany the heroes.

Finally there is a graveyard of Sentinels located near the centre of the map. These large robots can be found destroyed, likely following a battle with the X-Men including Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, all of which are in the battlepass.

First look at Fortnite Season 4 map. #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/IlgJvxTr9D — Fortnite Season 4 Leaks and News (@FortniteBattle) August 27, 2020

Since the map hasn’t undergone any major changes it’s likely that smaller changes will lead into a major map-changing event toward the end of the season. Perhaps Galactus finally beats the heroes and could cause some serious damage to the Fortnite map in the future. But this is just speculation.