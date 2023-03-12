All Fortnite Competitive modes and details in Chapter 4, Season 2

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales, with a healthy competitive scene and millions of dollars in prize offerings. With the start of the most recent season, Chapter Four, season two, Epic Games has updated some of the rules and regulations.

While many of the changes may seem familiar to those who have been playing competitive modes for multiple seasons, Epic’s regular updates always serve as an interesting way to mix things up. Here’s all the information you need to know about Fortnite’s competitive modes and their details in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

What are the Fortnite Competitive modes in Chapter 4, season 2?

According to the official Fortnite blog post for Competitive at the start of this season, some classic modes will return. Similar to last season, players’ hype has reset to 0, meaning they’ll have to work a little harder to get back to cash tournaments.

The Competitive modes coming to Fortnite for Chapter Four, season two are the following:

Solo Battle Royale Arena

Duos Battle Royale Arena

Trios Battle Royale Arena

In addition to the standard Competitive Arena modes, this season will host the FNCS Major 2 starting on April 13, 2023.

FNCS Major 2

It seems that the FNCS Major 2 will not be using the Divisional Cup system that it had laid out in previous seasons. This change is being made to allow more people to compete in the actual competitions, further opening up opportunities.

The schedule for the FNCS Major will include three weeks of three-day competitions, followed by a last chance to qualify during Surge Week, and finishing off with two days of the FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals. The schedule for these events is as follows:

Week One: April 13-16

April 13-16 Week Two: April 20-23

April 20-23 Week Three: April 27-30

April 27-30 Surge Week : May 5-7

: May 5-7 Grand Finals: May 12-14

These events will begin around a month into the new season and they will go on until right before the next season of the game is expected to begin in early June.

Upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 competitions

As with each season, there will be a variety of new competitions from the upcoming season that players can compete in every week. Keep an eye out in the competitive tab in Fortnite to find out when the next one is happening in your server’s region.

Fill Cups

If you don’t have any set teammates, the Fill Cups can help you connect with your next squad, as these events will pair you with a new teammate each match. These competitions will consist of Trios Zero Build on Wednesdays and Duos Battle Royale on Saturdays. Epic assures players in the blog post that teammates they’re paired with will be of a similar skill level to them.

Victory Cash Cups

Cash Cups are coming back this season, and they will take place every Sunday for Solo Battle Royale and Trios Zero Build game modes. This provides different options for players after a whole chapter of Zero Build. Those who qualify for Round Two will earn a cash prize with every Victory Royale.

PlayStation Cup

This is a pretty standard console cup that happens at least once every season in the game, providing PlayStation players their own competition. The two PlayStation Qualifier Cups this month will take place on March 24 and March 25. The top 50 highest-scoring players from each Qualifier Cup will qualify for the Finals cup on March 26 for a share of $230,200.

Cash Cups

The classic Fortnite competition is making a return this season as well, with players needing a Duos partner before they begin, with the first taking place on Fridays and the second round taking place on Saturdays.

Fortnite Collegiate Cups

North American college esports players will have new competitive opportunities with the upcoming collegiate cups in Fortnite. This competition, only available for students in the United States and Canada, will take place over two Qualifier matches before culminating in Finals at the end of the month.

The schedule for the Collegiate Cups in the next two months is as follows:

March Collegiate Cup

Qualifiers One: March 16

March 16 Qualifiers Two: March 23

March 23 Finals: March 30

April Collegiate Cup

Qualifier One: April 11

April 11 Qualifier Two: April 18

April 18 Finals: April 25

Players who want to take part in either competition will need to register and verify their student status using the Fortnite Scholastic registration site.