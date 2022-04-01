All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 battle pass bonus rewards

Just when you think you are done unlocking all the new content in Fortnite’s latest battle pass, Epic Games may pull you back in with bonus rewards that will require you to complete even more challenges.

Considering these rewards tend to be high quality, players often look forward to decking out their collection with these new additions. The bonus rewards are often made up of new styles and colors for skins that players can unlock throughout the season.

If you’ve just completed your regular rewards and are curious about what more you can unlock in Fortnite, here’s a full list of what’s waiting for you in the game.

Page one

Cap K.O Wrap: 10 Battle Stars

10 Battle Stars Multiversal Energy: 15 Battle Stars

15 Battle Stars Gunnar (Solar Storm) skin style: 20 Battle Stars

20 Battle Stars Kiara K.O. (Combat Rebel) skin style: 25 Battle Stars

25 Battle Stars Erisa (Silvan) skin style: 30 Battle Stars

Page two

Style Supreme Wrap: 10 Battle Stars

10 Battle Stars Cat-eyed Erisa skin style: 15 Battle Stars

15 Battle Stars Viridian The Imagined skin style: 20 Battle Stars

20 Battle Stars Spacevoid Black The Origin skin style: 25 Battle Stars

25 Battle Stars Dazzling Spirit Tsuki 2.0 skin style: 30 Battle Stars

Page three to five

The pages three to five of bonus battle pass rewards are currently locked. These pages are likely to get revealed in the upcoming weeks as Epic rolls out more content into Fortnite with each patch. Players who’d like a sneak of what might be in pages three-to-five can keep their eyes on data miners since they tend to reveal the upcoming content before it becomes available for all the players.

We’ll update this piece once the new pages are unlocked!