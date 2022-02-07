All Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1, week 10 seasonal quests

Fortnite players have been welcomed to another week of Chapter Three, season one with a new set of challenges.

Considering how packed this season’s battle pass is with the likes of Spider-Man and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as The Foundation, most players will be trying to max out their battle passes to unlock all of the awesome skins and cosmetics.

Though players will have the option to unlock the skins faster by purchasing the upgraded version of the battle pass, it’s also possible to max out your level by simply completing the weekly challenges. Players will have until the end of the season to unlock all the rewards on their battle pass since they won’t be available once the season rotates out.

Here are all the challenges in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, week 10.

Challenge Reward Damage players with a Clinger (0/100) 25,000 XP Get three seconds of airtime in a vehicle (0/1) 25,000 XP Build structures (0/20) 25,000 XP Use bandages (0/10) 25,000 XP Catch a gun while fishing (0/1) 25,000 XP Use different ziplines in a single match (0/3) 25,000 XP Destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers (0/5) 25,000 XP Search ammo boxes (0/15) 25,000 XP Get eliminations with pistols (0/2) 25,000 XP

Upon completing all of the challenges in week 10, players will claim a total of 225,000 XP in rewards.