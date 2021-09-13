All Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 Punch Cards | Dot Esports

Punch Cards are returning once again to Fortnite.

In Chapter Two, season eight, also known as “Cubed,” players will be able to complete dozens of Punch Cards to earn more than a million XP. (Yes, a million.)

Punch Cards range from 12,000 XP at the lower end to 20,000 XP. This time around, there are 80 available Punch Cards to complete, according to leaks. All in all, that’s a grand total of 1.28 million XP towards your battle pass.

Each Punch Card is unique, offering a different challenge to complete, including winning a certain game mode, harvesting a specific material, and finishing a particular questline. Punch Cards can be completed in any order and can be ticked off at any time throughout the season.

Here are the new Punch Cards coming to Fortnite.

Talk to Baba Yaga and complete the new Brew questline

Complete stage one of Baba Yaga’s new Brew questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Baba Yaga’s new Brew questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Baba Yaga’s new Brew questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Baba Yaga’s new Brew questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Baba Yaga’s new Brew questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Kitbash and complete the Making Friends questline

Complete stage one of Kitbash’s Making Friends questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Kitbash’s Making Friends questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Kitbash’s Making Friends questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Kitbash’s Making Friends questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Kitbash’s Making Friends questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to J.B. Chimpanksi and complete the War Effort questline

Complete stage one of J.B. Chimpankski’s War Effort questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of J.B. Chimpankski’s War Effort questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of J.B. Chimpankski’s War Effort questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of J.B. Chimpankski’s War Effort questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of J.B. Chimpankski’s War Effort questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Fabio Sparklemane and complete the Party Locale questline

Complete stage one of Fabio Sparklemane’s Party Locale questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Fabio Sparklemane’s Party Locale questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Fabio Sparklemane’s Party Locale questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Fabio Sparklemane’s Party Locale questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Fabio Sparklemane’s Party Locale questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Madcap and complete the Mushroom Master questline

Complete stage one of Madcap’s Mushroom Master questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Madcap’s Mushroom Master questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Madcap’s Mushroom Master questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Madcap’s Mushroom Master questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Madcap’s Mushroom Master questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Toona Fish and complete the Hue-ge Discovery questline

Complete stage one of Toona Fish’s Hue-ge Discovery questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Toona Fish’s Hue-ge Discovery questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Toona Fish’s Hue-ge Discovery questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Toona Fish’s Hue-ge Discovery questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Toona Fish’s Hue-ge Discovery questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Dark Jonesy and complete the Spooky Story questline

Complete stage one of Dark Jonesy’s Spooky questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Dark Jonesy’s Spooky questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Dark Jonesy’s Spooky questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Dark Jonesy’s Spooky questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Dark Jonesy’s Spooky questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Penny and complete the Build Passion questline

Complete stage one of Penny’s Build Passion questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Penny’s Build Passion questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Penny’s Build Passion questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Penny’s Build Passion questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Penny’s Build Passion questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to The Brat and complete the Hot Dog questline

Complete stage one of The Brat’s Hot Dog questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of The Brat’s Hot Dog questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of The Brat’s Hot Dog questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of The Brat’s Hot Dog questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of The Brat’s Hot Dog questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Kor and complete the Sniper Elite questline

Complete stage one of Kor’s Sniper Elite questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Kor’s Sniper Elite questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Kor’s Sniper Elite questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Kor’s Sniper Elite questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Kor’s Sniper Elite questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Pitstop and complete the Stunt Training questline

Complete stage one of Pitstop’s Stunt Training questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Pitstop’s Stunt Training questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Pitstop’s Stunt Training questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Pitstop’s Stunt Training questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Pitstop’s Stunt Training questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Wrath and complete the Escaped Tenant questline

Complete stage one of Wrath’s Escaped Tenant questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Wrath’s Escaped Tenant questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Wrath’s Escaped Tenant questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Wrath’s Escaped Tenant questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Wrath’s Escaped Tenant questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Dusk and complete the Vampire Combat questline

Complete stage one of Dusk’s Vampire Combat questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Dusk’s Vampire Combat questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Dusk’s Vampire Combat questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Dusk’s Vampire Combat questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Dusk’s Vampire Combat questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Charlotte and complete the 10 Heist questline

Complete stage one of Charlotte’s 10 Heist questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Charlotte’s 10 Heist questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Charlotte’s 10 Heist questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Charlotte’s 10 Heist questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Charlotte’s 10 Heist questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Torin and complete the Monster Research questline

Complete stage one of Torin’s Monster Research questline – 12,000 XP

Complete stage two of Torin’s Monster Research questline – 14,000 XP

Complete stage three of Torin’s Monster Research questline – 16,000 XP

Complete stage four of Torin’s Monster Research questline – 18,000 XP

Complete stage five of Torin’s Monster Research questline – 20,000 XP

Talk to Scuba Jonesy and complete the Surf Turf questline