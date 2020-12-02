All Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards | Dot Esports

With the release of Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Five, players have finally got their first look at the Battle Pass tier rewards.

Showcased in the Battle Pass trailer players were introduced to our main cast for the upcoming season including six unique hunters from different realities.

These include Mando from Disney’s The Mandalorian TV series, Menace, said to be reality’s greatest gladiator, Mancake, a skin that is forged of pancakes wearing some cowboy western clothing, and Mave, a shapeshifting barbarian warrior. Also seen in the trailer is the highly anticipated “anime skin” Lexa, and the galactic ranger Reese.

All these skins as well as different variants for their look are acquirable through the battle pass alongside matching harvesting tools and back bling. Starting with the Mando skin at tier one and ending with an upgrade for his skin as well as the Baby Yoda back bling at tier 100.

Here is what you can find in this seasons battle pass.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards