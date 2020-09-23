All of Fortnite's third birthday challenges | Dot Esports

Epic Games is hosting a birthday bonanza in celebration of Fortnite’s third year of existence.

The birthday event is coming to Fortnite this weekend, complete with a set of challenges for players to earn XP and bag some sweet rewards. And as usual, there’s cake.

The celebrations are predicted to last a few days if last year’s birthday bash is anything to go by. Interestingly, Fortnite’s first two birthday events took place in July. But this year, presumably due to the global pandemic, Epic has pushed it back two months.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi, we have the complete list of challenges. Here are all of the birthday challenges coming to Fortnite this weekend.

Complete any four challenges to unlock a reward

Play matches (0/10)

Dance in front of different birthday cakes (0/10)

Outlast opponents (0/500)

Gain health or shield from birthday cake (0/50)

All of these challenges are relatively straightforward and will likely take no time at all to complete. A birthday cake back bling, spray, wrap, sticker, and 80,000 XP are up for grabs.