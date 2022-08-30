All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite

With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.

The Fall Fest event is a special occasion that’s only happening in specific Creative maps, and you’ll find the codes for them below. These island codes were provided by TyBurger on Twitter.

Rainbow Crossroads: 0487-8528-5944

One Shot Gun Game: 0345-9115-1287

Frozst Survival: 2228-7588-2382

Escape the World Parkour: 6831-5416-6480

GO GOATED!: 3305-1551-7747

Monster Wars: 4164-3090-6037

According to data miners, with the event set to go live in less than an hour, here are all the following challenges that will be included in the event, according to iFireMonkey:

Eliminate three opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game five times

Eliminate 55 opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Reach Level 20 in Frozst Survival

Deal 10,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

Complete three biomes in Escape the World Parkour

Complete Escape the World Parkour

Destroy 50 structures in GO GOATED!

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

Spend 250 gold in Monster Wars

Outlive three monsters in Monster Wars

Complete 10 achievements at Rainbow Crossroads

Throw 20 paint at Rainbow Crossroads

Players who are able to complete various quests will unlock some new cosmetic rewards, like:

Complete one quest : Taco Takeoff loading screen

: Taco Takeoff loading screen Complete four quests : Back Board (Cuddle Kickflip) back bling

: Back Board (Cuddle Kickflip) back bling Complete seven quests : Above the Clouds wrap

: Above the Clouds wrap Complete 10 quests: Back Board (Llamasploded) back bling

There are 12 quests available during the current Creative event, so players will need to complete all but two to unlock all the rewards. With the event starting today and ending on Sept. 6, players have a full week to log in and complete these challenges.