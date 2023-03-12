All boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

If you play your cards right, you might get some special loot.

Chapter Four, season 2 of Fortnite has arrived, with the futuristic Japanese theme introducing a range of new characters as NPCs and battle pass goodies. There are also new mechanics this season that act as events on the map, for which all players get notifications. This includes the only boss in the game at the start of this season.

Due to the unique mechanics surrounding this boss, you will need to set aside time for multiple matches to track him down.

Where to find all bosses in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

As of writing, it seems like Highcard and his henchmen are the closest things to a boss that the island has. Highcard is a black-suited individual with a black-and-red mask, flanked by two white henchmen on either side. It’s hard to know where exactly to find him since he can spawn in three different places on the island where his presumed vaults are located.

As seen in the image above, he’ll likely spawn near one of the following locations:

Brutal Bastion

Shattered Slabs

Mega City

You’ll be notified when Highcard spawns by an audio cue and an icon on the edge of your screen. This shows the boss’s location to everyone in the match: defeating him allows you access to a vault with exceptional loot as well as his special Mythic Havoc AR. Once you pick up the card after he’s been eliminated, the vault will automatically mark itself, too, removing the guesswork.

As bosses go, Highcard isn’t one of the toughest ones to date, offering patient players the opportunity to get special loot. As long as you can notice when the Highcard icon gets added to your HUD and map, you should be able to quickly defeat the only boss in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.