Fortnite Chapter Four, season one introduced a whole new map and, with it, all manner of new things for players to do. Spread across the map will be location bosses, tough NPCs with enough health and shields to give players a problem, and weapons that will quickly cut you down if you spend too long in the open.

Tracking them down and taking them out can be worth it, as those powerful weapon drops will give you an edge against your enemies. You may also need to find them for various challenges over the course of the season. Starting your loot run at a boss location can actually be a great idea, as it should give you an edge in every fight you get in for the rest of the match.

All Boss locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one

The Ageless Champion Location

Image by Dot Esports

At the moment, the Ageless Champion is the only boss we have discovered. He can be found patrolling The Citadel, usually up around the very top floor. He is armed with a massive Shockwave Hammer that will do tremendous damage and knock you away from him. He also has the Ex-Caliber rifle that fires exploding swords because he is not dangerous enough. Finally, he has a substantial amount of health and shields, even for an area boss, so be sure you are well-armed and have some spare shields before you go to take him on.

We will ensure we update this guide as we discover more bosses or as more are added throughout the season.