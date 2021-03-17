All achievements in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

The sixth season of Chapter Two has come to Fortnite, bringing hordes of wild animals on the island, new NPCs, and new survival-style gameplay mechanics.

In addition to those changes, a new battle pass was launched with up to 100 tiers of exclusive rewards to earn, for both free and premium owners. To complete the battle pass tiers, weekly epic and legendary challenges can be completed by players to earn XP.

Fortnite achievements have also been updated with the latest season to offer more goals to players who want even more XP.

Here is the complete list of all achievements for Fortnite's Chapter Two, season six:

Bonk: Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool during season six.

Earned AR Expert during season six.

Earned Explosives Expert during season six.

Earned Pickaxe Expert during season six.

Earned Pistol Expert during season six.

Earned Shotgun Expert during season six.

Earned SMG Expert during season six.

Earned Sniper Expert during season six.

Earned two different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Earned three different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Earned four different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Earned five different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Earned six different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Earned seven different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during season six.

Caught every type of fish during season six.

Met every Character during season six.

Won a duos match during season six.

Won 10 duos matches during season six.

Won 100 duos matches during season six.

Won a Solo match during season six.

Won 10 Solo matches during season six

Won 100 Solo matches during season six.

Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during season six.

Won a Trios match during season six.

Won 10 Trios matches during season six.

Won 100 Trios matches during season six.

Won a Squad match during season six.

Won 10 Squad matches during season six.

Won 100 Squad matches during season six.

Collected 1000 Bars during season six.

Crafted a weapon during season six.

Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during season six.

Completed a bounty during season six.

Hunted wildlife during season six.

Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during season six.

Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them during season six.

Landed at the new map in season six.

Collected all the coins from a Purple XP Coin during season six.

Reached Season Level 225 during season six.

Spent 250 Bars during season six.

Threw a consumable during season six.

This article will be updated when more achievements come to the game during the season.