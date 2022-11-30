All 5 Fortnite Football Club skins revealed in custom map, including LeBron James and Neymar

Fortnite has remained one of the hottest live-service games to date thanks to the constant introduction of new content, sometimes around specific events or holidays. With the World Cup underway, many players are logging into the game to see how Epic Games is celebrating the biggest event in football.

There have been rumors about a new collection of sports skins coming from Epic Games, titled the Fortnite Football Club, or FFC. This new collection is set to feature five new skins, not variants, coming to the game sometime soon. According to leaks, these include Chloe Kim, Lebron James, Grefg, Neymar Jr., and Sparkplug.

All 5 Fortnite Football Club (FFC) cosmetics can be seen in game on the unique custom map!



Skins:

– Chloe Kim

– Lebron James

– Grefg

– Neymar Jr

– Sparkplug



Image VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/HPxWLmLgku — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 30, 2022

iFireMonkey says that each skin will have multiple color and number options, allowing you to further customize each skin. The base outfits appear to be some kind of referee uniform, with each character wearing one. All of the skins seem to have three unique styles for the outfit, with a dark pattern, a light pattern, and a third custom pattern for each character.

As with other events, players will be able to earn a unique reward by signing up through the Fortnite Football Club Academy page. Just log in with your Epic Games account and complete the required objective to earn a unique spray.

This appears to be Epic’s latest celebration of the World Cup, creating its own unique football club inside the game. Players will be able to represent this club with unique skins and by completing the objectives laid out for them. It’s likely that these skins will make a return any other time there’s a major football event.

It is interesting that Epic would add these skins days before Chapter Three is expected to end, which means this quest will continue into the new chapter or only be around for a few days. Either choice seems strange when everything else seems to be ending ahead of the Chapter Three Finale.