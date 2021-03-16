All 46 character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

With a new season, Epic Games has added a bunch of new NPCs into its world in Fortnite: Battle Royale, that can appear around multiple places on the map.

In the collection screen, you will come across a Character Tab which is pretty barren at the start, but can be slowly filled in over time. There are 46 characters at the start of the season to collect and they can be found on the mini-map by seeing a little message bubble above their heads when you are close to one.

Finding one after another will steadily increase your collection and its good to find them all as they offer specific bounties, weapons, and items depending on what you can give them

As with last season, we are going to list out where to find them all and help you in completing in quickly. So be sure to follow our list down below to find them all!

Note: this article is slowly being updated.

1)

Location:

2)

Location:

3)

Location:

4)

Location:

5)

Location:

6)

Location:

7)

Location:

8)

Location:

9)

Location:

10)

Location:

11)

Location:

12)

Location:

13)

Location:

14)

Location:

15)

Location:

16) Remedy

Location: Craggy Cliffs

17)

Location:

18) Splode

Location: Unremarkable Shack

19)

Location:

20) Crustina

Location: The Pizza Pit

21)

Location:

22)

Location:

23) Cluck

Location: Primal Pond

24)

Location:

25) Tarana

Location: Boney Bards

26) Raz

Location: Colossal Crops

27)

Location:

28)

Location:

29)

Location:

30) Rex

Location: Dusted Depot

31)

Location:

32)

Location:

33)

Location:

34)

Location:

35) Slurp Jonesy

Location: Slurpy Swamp

36)

Location:

37)

Location:

38) Sash Seargeant

Location: Weeping Woods

39)

Location:

40)

Location:

41)

Location:

42)

Location:

43) Stage Slayer

Location: FN Radio

44) Willow

Location: Weeping Woods

45) Cobb

Location: Risky Reels

46)

Location: