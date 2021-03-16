All 46 character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

With a new season, Epic Games has added a bunch of new NPCs into its world in Fortnite: Battle Royale, that can appear around multiple places on the map.
In the collection screen, you will come across a Character Tab which is pretty barren at the start, but can be slowly filled in over time. There are 46 characters at the start of the season to collect and they can be found on the mini-map by seeing a little message bubble above their heads when you are close to one.
Finding one after another will steadily increase your collection and its good to find them all as they offer specific bounties, weapons, and items depending on what you can give them
As with last season, we are going to list out where to find them all and help you in completing in quickly. So be sure to follow our list down below to find them all!
Note: this article is slowly being updated.
1)
Location:
2)
Location:
3)
Location:
4)
Location:
5)
Location:
6)
Location:
7)
Location:
8)
Location:
9)
Location:
10)
Location:
11)
Location:
12)
Location:
13)
Location:
14)
Location:
15)
Location:
16) Remedy
Location: Craggy Cliffs
17)
Location:
18) Splode
Location: Unremarkable Shack
19)
Location:
20) Crustina
Location: The Pizza Pit
21)
Location:
22)
Location:
23) Cluck
Location: Primal Pond
24)
Location:
25) Tarana
Location: Boney Bards
26) Raz
Location: Colossal Crops
27)
Location:
28)
Location:
29)
Location:
30) Rex
Location: Dusted Depot
31)
Location:
32)
Location:
33)
Location:
34)
Location:
35) Slurp Jonesy
Location: Slurpy Swamp
36)
Location:
37)
Location:
38) Sash Seargeant
Location: Weeping Woods
39)
Location:
40)
Location:
41)
Location:
42)
Location:
43) Stage Slayer
Location: FN Radio
44) Willow
Location: Weeping Woods
45) Cobb
Location: Risky Reels
46)
Location: