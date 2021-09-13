All 17 NPC character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 | Dot Esports

It’s that time again in the land of Fortnite as with a new season comes to a bunch of new NPCs to try and find scattered across the world in your collection tab.
Once again, Epic Games has decided on a small pool of characters to start the season, with season 8 just having 17 once again. Of course, this number is likely to be expanded over time but for now, it’s a welcome change to what used to be 50+ characters per season.
Here’s everywhere you need to go to find all characters this time :
All character locations in the Collections tab
1)
Location:
2) Fabio Sparklemane
Location: South West of Misty Meadows on the Hill
3)
Location:
4) Kor
Location: Misty Meadows
5) Dusk
Location: West of Lazy Lake ontop of the Hill
6) Torin
Location: Captain Carp’s Delivery Truck
7) Kitbash
Location: Corny Crops
8) Madcap
Location: Dirty Docks
9) Penny
Location: West of Retail Row
10) Pitstop
Location: Boney Burbs
11) Charlotte
Location: Pleasant Park
12) Scuba Jonesy
Location: Coral Castle
13)
Location:
14)
Location:
15) Toona Fish
Location: Viking Ship
16) The Brat
Location: Far North of Lazy Lake
17)
Location: