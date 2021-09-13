All 17 NPC character locations in Collections in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 | Dot Esports

Here we go again.

It’s that time again in the land of Fortnite as with a new season comes to a bunch of new NPCs to try and find scattered across the world in your collection tab.

Once again, Epic Games has decided on a small pool of characters to start the season, with season 8 just having 17 once again. Of course, this number is likely to be expanded over time but for now, it’s a welcome change to what used to be 50+ characters per season.

Here’s everywhere you need to go to find all characters this time :

All character locations in the Collections tab

1)

Location:

2) Fabio Sparklemane

Location: South West of Misty Meadows on the Hill

3)

Location:

4) Kor

Location: Misty Meadows

5) Dusk

Location: West of Lazy Lake ontop of the Hill

6) Torin

Location: Captain Carp’s Delivery Truck

7) Kitbash

Location: Corny Crops

8) Madcap

Location: Dirty Docks

9) Penny

Location: West of Retail Row

10) Pitstop

Location: Boney Burbs

11) Charlotte

Location: Pleasant Park

12) Scuba Jonesy

Location: Coral Castle

13)

Location:

14)

Location:

15) Toona Fish

Location: Viking Ship

16) The Brat

Location: Far North of Lazy Lake

17)

Location: