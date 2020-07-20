A new Fortnite Galaxy skin has been leaked—and you can get it soon | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Galaxy skin, a truly unique, glowing outfit, was one of the first skins to be highly sought after when it was released in 2018.

In partnership with Samsung, the skin coincides with Galaxy phones. A second Galaxy skin came out in 2019, and it looks like 2020 is getting its own Galaxy outfit, too.

HD Image of the Galaxy Scout skin.. it will also have a wrap.



BUT, they will be in the item shop at a later date! pic.twitter.com/QUstRHGIcA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2020

According to Fortnite data miner and leaker HYPEX, the Galaxy Cup skin can be earned via an in-game event coming this weekend. An official announcement is expected soon.

It seems like the skin will be exclusive to those who play on Galaxy devices at first, but HYPEX says that it will come to the store eventually. There will also reportedly be a wrap that features the Galaxy theme.

Epic has partnered with many big-name companies and properties to release amazing skins throughout the years, including Marvel, DC Comics, and movies like John Wick.

Stay tuned for confirmation about the Galaxy Cup and its skin in the next few days.