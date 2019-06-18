A Large Neon Triangle Ring has crashed beside Snobby Shores in Fornite

Another mystery has just dropped into Fortnite: Battle Royale in the form of a large Neon Triangle, located just southeast of Snobby Shores.

The Triangle, which looks like one of the many rings that were first added with the Fortbyte 89 challenge some weeks ago, is currently sitting next to the town randomly, as if out of nowhere as if destroyed like other areas of the map.

There is nothing inertially special about the ring. Players can’t jump through it or destroy it and when trying to destroy it, the Pickaxe bounces off of it like the giant eye that was once under Polar Peak.

It is one of many items to be randomly added to the game as well as new structural changes to parts of the map. Loot Lake, for instance, was completely destroyed by a large creature.

Today’s update for the game has also revealed three weeks worth of content as we head towards the season nine endgame where anything could happen.