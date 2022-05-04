A history of Fortnite weapons that have been retired to the vault – Chapter 3, season 2

Fortnite is an ever-changing landscape where the developers at Epic Games like to continuously shake things up to keep the game fresh.

One way that Epic does this is by retiring weapons and items to a vault. While a weapon being “vaulted” takes it out of the game, it could eventually make a comeback—like the Guided Missile Launcher, which was vaulted, tweaked, and brought back.

With new weapons and items being added every few weeks, the vault is becoming more and more useful to send weapons in and out of the game to keep things new and exciting.

Let’s take a look at what’s in the vault in Fortnite.

Zapotron

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 29, 2017

The first gun to ever be “vaulted” in Fortnite: Battle Royale was the Zapotron. This incredibly powerful electric sniper-type gun only lasted a couple of weeks in Fortnite’s earliest iteration before it was sent out to pasture.

We have disabled the Zapatron. We feel like it doesn't fit well in the current state of Battle Royale. This is something we may revisit. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 5, 2017

Submachine Gun



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Feb. 12, 2018

In a heartbreaking move, the game’s first Submachine Gun was sent away before Valentine’s Day in 2018, to make way for some different weapons.

Smoke Grenade



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: April 11, 2018

Smokes went away because, to put it simply, they weren’t very useful—or that’s what the numbers would suggest since players were seldom using them.

Crossbow



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: May 1, 2018

The Crossbow was another painful loss for many players who found it more useful than others. The gun was a bit of a novelty, but its infinite ammo and silent shots made it formidable in the right hands.

Tactical Submachine Gun



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: June 27, 2018

The second SMG to go to the vault was a favorite for many players. Epic instead decided to add newer SMGs like the MP5 and Advanced SMG (P90), so there wasn’t much room left for this ol’ faithful.

Revolver



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 6, 2018

Revolvers struggled to find a place in the meta over the summer of 2018 when SMGs reigned supreme, so Epic vaulted the weapon in update 5.40.

Drum Gun



Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 11, 2018

In one of the most shocking vault moves, the ever-powerful and popular Drum Gun was taken out of the meta in the 5.40 content update. The weapon, used to spray down both players and structures alike, was a staple in the loadouts of just about every player for the few months that it was available.

Impulse Grenade

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 27, 2018

This fun utility item was retired to the vault when season six began on Sept. 27.

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 27, 2018

The Suppressed Submachine Gun is the third SMG to be vaulted in Fortnite, joining the original Submachine Gun and the Tactical Submachine Gun. It was retired with the start of season six on Sept. 27.

Bouncer Trap

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Sept. 27, 2018

Many Fortnite fans were devastated when they found out that Bouncers were removed from the battle royale version of the game with the start of season six.

Guided Missile

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Nov. 1, 2018

This launcher allowed players to take control of a missile in real-time and move it across the map. When the projectile collides with its target, the view is returned to the player.

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Nov. 1, 2018

The Semi-Auto Sniper rifle offered players a couple of extra shots to hit their target. Its rate of fire compensates for the lower damage compared to other sniper rifles.

Port-a-Fort

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Dec. 6, 2018

The Port-A-Fortress is a tool that allowed players to throw up a defensive structure wherever they were. Now players who still play in the build mode are forced to build their forts.

Chiller

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Dec. 6, 2018

This item made things chilly by adding icy feet to players who happen to step on it. Many Creative levels still implement this trap into their games.

Double Barrel Shotgun

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Dec. 6, 2018

The Double Barrel Shotgun dealt decisive damage to anyone on the receiving end. While there have been different variations of shotguns since, the DB hasn’t returned.

Shadow Stones

Image via Fortnite Gamepedia

Vaulted: Dec. 6, 2018

These cube-shaped objects turned players into spectral figures that were able to wander the battlefield unseen. Players would shamble along, and occasionally spirit dash, to complete objectives using this tool.

Infinity Blade

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: Dec. 14, 2018

The Infinity Blade was a strong Mythic melee weapon that granted a lot of buffs, including being able to destroy structures and trees with a single hit. Players who held this sword also had increased health and shields, but it even actively restored health when they got eliminations.

Six Shooter

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: Jan. 8, 2019

Like many old western heroes, the Six Shooter allowed players to dispatch of any outlaws quickly. With a headshot multiplier of two, players can get quick eliminations before they even have to reload.

Spider-Man Web-Shooters

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

These web-slingers were one of the major additions at the start of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one. Players were able to swing across the map until the Web-Shooters were removed at the end of that season.

Infantry Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: June 8, 2021

This short-ranged assault rifle dealt damage to enemies from medium to close range. It was designed for engagements that were too close for sniper rifles and too far for other assault rifles.

Scoped Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: Dec. 3, 2021

The Scoped Assault Rifle offered a scope for players who wanted to get some extra damage from headshots. The scope was magnified for twice the distance and damage began decreasing at 22 meters, making it a great tool for close engagements.

Heavy Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

With a very small bullet spread, the Heavy Shotgun delivered concentrated shots to the enemy. Thanks to the focused fire, it has a headshot modifier of twice the damage.

Machine Pistol

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

The machine pistol worked like an Uzi in real life. It took small ammo and delivered rapid fire, with each bullet dealing less damage than the standard pistol.

Suppressed Pistol

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 17, 2020

This pistol did less damage but was quieter than the pistol without a silencer. While the gun was removed in 2020, it has shown up in other modes like Spy Games.

Quad Launcher

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: July 4, 2019

For players who are into a little overkill, the Quad Launcher sent four rockets toward whatever happened to be in the way. It could only be found in Epic or Legendary rarities and is now only available in Creative mode.

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: September 2019

The Proximity Grenade Launcher would launch grenades that bounced off nearby surfaces until it finds an enemy player. When it gets within a certain distance, it will explode and cause damage to the surrounding players.

Flare Gun

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

The Flare Gun works similar to the way it does in real life, with the added advantage of marking all enemy players within a 50-meter radius. It could also be fired at the ground to ignite players and structures.

Clinger

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

These plunger grenades stick to anyone you can manage to throw them on. Players who get stuck with a Clinger have no other choice but to eat the damage and hope they survive.

Chiller Grenade

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 20, 2022

Like the Chiller trap, these grenades would give anyone who came close enough icy feet. Players would also slide in whichever direction the grenade would blast them.

Dynamite

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: June 18, 2019

The cluster of explosives was a great way to deal some damage to opponents and any structures they happened to be standing near. Dynamite had a five-second timer before it would explode in a range of 1,600 units in diameter.

Proximity Mine

Image via Fortnite Wiki – Fandom

Vaulted: June 17, 2020

The Proximity Mine was first introduced in Patch 12 but was then removed in the next one. Like the Proximity Grenades, it will explode when a player gets too close. Fortnite vaulted the item since players didn’t show a lot of interest in it.

Grenade Launcher

Image via Epic Games

Vaulted: March 31, 2022

This launcher shoots grenades that bounce a few times before exploding. Unlike the Proximity Grenades, this grenade launcher shoots grenades with a fuse. It has been removed in the past due to it not being popular and to make room for more loot.