2 new Fortnite weapons have been leaked

Data miners uncovered the next two weapons that will potentially enter Fortnite Chapter Two, season one following today’s v11.20 update.

HypeX posted images of an uncommon scoped assault rifle and a legendary heavy assault rifle, which are the next two weapons rumored to join Fortnite’s weapon pool.

Epic Games doesn’t comment on rumors or leaks, and the only way to confirm upcoming changes is through the in-game news tracker or official Fortnite social accounts. The weapons’ statistics and models are also subject to change since these leaks are unofficial.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter These are the CONFIMED rarities of these weapons that will Return, i can’t confirm the others right now tho..

The scoped AR will have the following stats, according to HypeX:

Ammo: Medium bullets

Rarity: Uncommon and Rare

Reload time: 2.29425 / 2.185

Magazine size: 20 (Burst fire)

Damage: 26 / 27

HypeX also provided stats for the heavy AR:

Ammo: Medium bullets

Rarity: Legendary and Epic

Reload time: 2.66 / 2.52

Magazine size: 25

Damage: 44 / 46

HypeX posted a video displaying the sound effects for these potential weapons, too.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Epic & Legendary AK Sound effects! https://t.co/1PnV1dNbpf

The release dates for these weapons haven’t been announced yet.