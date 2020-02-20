100 Thieves signs 15-year-old Fortnite player MrSavage

100 Thieves has added one of the best Fortnite players in the world to its organization and he’s only 15 years old.

Fortnite player Martin “MrSavage” Andersen has joined 100 Thieves, the organization announced today. He’ll compete and create content from the 100 Thieves Cash App compound. The Norweigan has won over $158,488 from Fortnite, including a top-30 finish in the Solo and Duo tournaments at the Fortnite World Cup in July 2019.

Welcome @MrSavage to 100 Thieves!



MrSavage qualified 4x for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and placed T30 in both Solos & Duos. This 15-year-old Norwegian phenom has solidified his spot as a top competitor and creator in the scene. We’re beyond excited to have him on 100 Thieves! pic.twitter.com/5UnRvj1iJW — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) February 20, 2020

In the announcement video, MrSavage described his unique Fortnite playstyle. “My playstyle is, I like playing passive, if I feel like I can get a kill then I usually go all-in on it. I only try to take fights when I actually need someone else’s gear,” he said.

MrSavage left his previous organization, NRG Esports, on Feb. 10, which was a surprise to the Fortnite community. MrSavage had previously made a name for himself under the North American organization.

Leaving @NRGgg



This last year with NRG has been amazing, now I'm on to a new chapter in my life. Nothing but great experiences from NRG, you will always have a special place in my heart. BIG announcement to be made soon. pic.twitter.com/wcHlRzGoZN — MrSavage (@MrSavage) February 10, 2020

MrSavage recently finished fourth at the Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon Fortnite Showdown in September, which featured a hefty $1 million prize pool. MrSavage, alongside his trio consisting of Richard “KingRichard” Nelson and “Rojo,” won $88,000.

MrSavage has over one million followers on Twitch and has culminated over 16 million views from his competitive Fortnite streams, according to Twitchtracker, making him one of the most successful Fortnite players.

100 Thieves has a longstanding history in Fortnite since 2018. 100T entered the esport with trio Archie “Parallax” Shrader, Alex “Risker” Biamonte, and Ken “Kenith.” But 100T later expanded its Fortnite roster with Davis “Ceice” McClellan and Hayden “Elevate” Krueger.