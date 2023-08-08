Making sure you have the best Fortnite gamertag or clan name is essential when you want to make your opponents rip their hair out. Having something memorable will keep Fortnite players up at night, remembering when you demolished them to get the all-important Victory Royale.

This is where Dot makes it easy for you. We’ve collected the sweatiest clan names we could find, and I personally would be devastated if anyone from these groups killed me in the future.

After years of playing (and not that many deaths) I’ve gathered all the best clan names for you to use when I see you on the server next. Make sure you steal these quickly before they’re taken.

10 Best sweaty and cool Fortnite clan names in 2023

This could be your Fortnite clan. Image via Epic Games

I remember the days when players had “X’s” in their names like they were some sort of Call of Duty trickshotting clan imitating FaZe. But nowadays, players have become a little more creative.

No Mercy

Nothing screams unforgiving like a person whose clan is called No Mercy. This clan will make you wish you’d never played Fortnite to begin with. I personally would have steam shooting out of my ears if anyone from this group ended my game.

Omen

The name speaks for itself. You can chuck “bad” in beforehand and you’ve said it all. This is a particularly tryhard clan name that would make me break a controller or two.

Dior

Prepare to either get a copyright strike or be paid out. As soon as Dior makes a Fortnite esports roster you’re in trouble. But, while you own the Dior name, you’ll be easily remembered after you’ve brutally eliminated everyone from the server.

Charge

Let them know what you’re going to do from the get-go. “Charge” is one I’d personally like to never see on the server, and that makes it a good option here.

No Losses

This is a double-edged sword. If you do in fact never lose you’ll be the perfect fit for this clan tag. However, if you lose constantly, it might not be the name for you.

Related: Best Fortnite Creative maps for practicing building

Vega

Let your enemies know you’re an experienced gamer and you’ve played Street Fighter. The Spanish word for “meadow” might sound peaceful, but when you’ve eliminated everyone off the face of the Fortnite island, they’ll know what it really means.

Spite

Eliminating opponents out of spite can now have two meanings. This clan tag would most likely make me play a different game altogether…out of spite.

Wrath

Show your opponents your “Wrath” as you storm Tilted Towers with a full kit. Your opponents will likely roll their eyes to the back of their heads as they’re dropped by a Wrath member.

Prime

This one would make me go insane. You’re either a Logan Paul and KSI superfan or you’re someone who claims to be at the peak of your gaming career. Both would drive me up the wall.

East

East might sound alright at first, but once you own a particular region of the map, your opponents will fear you. Once an opponent heads east, they’ll never return.

About the author